SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — As a prelude to possibly drafting their quarterback of the future, the San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins Friday, swapping first round positions and trading away two future No. 1 picks to move up to the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s sources, the 49ers will be sending their No. 12 pick this year, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the top pick by Jacksonville. New New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, will pick second and could pick between Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

For now, Schefter said, the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo will remain with the team.

Appearing on ESPN is a lead up the televised coverage of Wilson’s pro day, former 49ers great and Hall of Famer Steve Young called the trade “decade defining.”

“You talk about a blockbuster,” Young said. “It’s a decade defining trade for the 49ers. It’s clear that Kyle Shanahan has not been satisfied with the quarterback position. It’s been eating at him for some time.”

Interesting enough, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch and Saleh were both in Salt Lake Friday for Wilson’s pro day workout.

San Francisco acquired Garoppolo midway through the 2017 season from New England for a second-round pick and gave him a $137.5 million, five-year contract the next offseason.

Garoppolo helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, but he missed 23 starts the other two seasons because of injuries. That contributed to San Francisco’s desire to find a more dependable option at quarterback in Shanahan’s offense.

This story will be updated when new details are available.