PORTOLA VALLEY (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a possible mountain lion attack involving a dog that was reported Thursday evening.
The incident occurred Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of Alpine Road and Interstate Highway 280 near Portola Valley, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office received a report a medium-sized domestic dog was possibly attacked outside and carried off by a mountain lion.
The attack wasn't witnessed, but a mountain lion was seen leaving the area around the time the dog was noticed to be missing.
Responding deputies were not able to locate the mountain lion or the dog.