OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A visitor at popular Oakland ice cream parlor and restaurant Fenton’s Creamery gave staff a generous surprise earlier this week: a $1,000 tip on a check that was $63 and change.

The East Bay ice cream institution that has been in business since 1894 posted about the large gratuity on its Facebook page late Wednesday night.

“A very generous customer left a $1000.00 tip for our staff on a $63.31 check this week. She said she was just happy that we are still open,” the post read.

It included a photo of the customer’s receipt that showed the tip along with the note “Stay well” and a smiley face.

The post went on to thanks all the customers who have continued to patronize the ice cream parlor over the past year of the pandemic with their take-out orders, curbside pick-up and deliveries.

“We are very fortunate to have made it through this past year,” the post said.

The post has proven popular on Facebook. By late Friday morning, it had been liked over 1,000 times and shared by dozens of users.

The Oakland ice cream spot and restaurant has been at its current Piedmont Avenue location for 60 years. After a period of being owned and run by Foremost (and later Foremost-McKesson) for decades, third-generation Oakland native and ice-cream maker Scott Whidden purchased the business in 1987.