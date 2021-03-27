ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — An armed suspect was arrested early Saturday after opening fire in an Antioch neighborhood and then staging a standoff with SWAT officers.

The Antioch police said officers responded Friday at 11 p.m. to multiple reports of shots being fired in the 2200 block of Mandarin Way.

Officers learned that Sudan Holland, 39, had arrived at one of the residences and started acting paranoid and began firing shots inside the house.

His volleys of gunfire also hit neighboring homes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officers were able to evacuate the residence and some neighboring homes while Holland remained armed inside the house. A SWAT team responded to the scene, ultimately locating Holland locked in a bathroom inside the home.

After Holland repeatedly refused to surrender, the SWAT team deployed chemical agents through the bathroom door. Holland ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for the chemical exposure and was later arrested.