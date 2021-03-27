PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A suspect fleeing police at high speeds took a wrong-way turn onto the westbound lanes of Highway 4, crashing head-on into an oncoming car and finally being taken into custody when the disabled vehicle came to a stop on the busy freeway.

The dramatic pursuit and crash Thursday was captured on CHP helicopter video.

Click To Watch

The incident began with a police pursuit of a vehicle with stolen license plates on Pittsburg streets around 2:45 p.m. The driver raced down California Ave. with a motorcycle officer in pursuit.

After traveling more than a mile down California, the driver entered westbound Highway 4 from an on-ramp. With police in pursuit and a CHP helicopter overhead, the driver took an immediate left turn into oncoming traffic. After dodging several vehicles while cutting across lanes, the driver slammed into an oncoming car.

The force of impact badly disabled the fleeing vehicle which rolled to a stop a short distance down the freeway, a front tire wedged into its dented frame.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody by Pittsburg officers. Fortunately, there were no injuries among those in the car that was struck.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle suffered minor injuries. Westbound traffic was backed up for more than an hour. No other details were immediately available.