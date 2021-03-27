SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Across the Bay Area on Saturday, multiple rallies were held to denounce anti-Asian attacks. Three of those rallies were in San Francisco, culminating in one united gathering downtown.

“The day is beautiful,” said James Oey, standing with his two children. “It was nice and sunny. We started off at City Hall and marched all around downtown San Francisco.”

The group that came marching down Market Street was loud and generally rather young. Not far away, at Portsmouth and St. Mary’s squares, two more crowds, not quite so loud, were decidedly older.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see all of the seniors here,” said Jasmine Chin. “Usually when we go to things like this it’s a younger crowd.”

“It just shows that they themselves, as a community, are concerned for themselves and they want to have a voice,” added Priscilla Liu. “They haven’t had a voice in so long, it’s kind of moving to see all of them come together.”

And that was the second part of the day, as all the groups converged for an intergenerational rally against hate in Union Square.

“Definitely, we want to support our elders so they don’t get taken advantage of,” Oey said. “But we also want to support our youngsters, to show them what they need to do for the future.”

“I brought my kids,” explained Allen Hui. “Really it’s not a matter of which generation, it’s a matter of all generations. If we don’t do anything right now, I think my grandkids would regret it if I didn’t do anything.”

Organizers say their crowd was 3,000 strong by the time it was fully assembled. Those who came to march said this was a call to action for everyone.

“Just put a stop to this,” said Jaihui Li. “Everyone needs to pay attention. Pay attention to the elderly. If they need help, keep your hands out to help them.”

There was another message Saturday. This is a community that feels targeted and won’t accept any more.

“Right now,” shouted one speaker to the crowd, “it’s time to fight back!”