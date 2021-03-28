SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire roared through a San Jose home late Saturday night, downing a power line and causing minor damage to neighboring structures.
San Jose Fire Capt. Keith Woeste said crews responded at 11:05 p.m. to reports of a fire at a home on Melbourne Blvd.
“On arrival, they (firefighters) found a fully involved structure with exposures (to other buildings),” he said.
"On arrival, they (firefighters) found a fully involved structure with exposures (to other buildings)," he said.

A second alarm was called in because the blaze was threatening to spread, but before firefighters were able to battle the fire, they had to deal with a downed power line.
A PG&E crew eventually de-energized the line and firefighters were able to aggressively attack the flames.
There were no injuries reported and there was only minor damage to neighboring buildings.
A cause of the fire was under investigation. Power was shutdown to the surrounding neighborhood.