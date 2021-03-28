FREMONT (CBS SF) — Giant plumes of black, gray and white smoke billowed in Fremont on Sunday afternoon as the vacant former site of Redeemer Church burned.
When firefighters arrived, fire, heat and smoke were widespread in the building at 41354 Roberts Ave., the Fremont fire department said in a tweet but, thanks to an aggressive fire attack, firefighters prevented the blaze from extending to nearby homes.
The one-alarm fire was extinguished by 4:06 p.m. Sunday and no one was injured in the fire, firefighters said.
“Evidence indicates homeless were present inside the structure prior to the fire,” the Fremont fire department wrote in a tweet.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.
