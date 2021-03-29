MENLO PARK (BCN) – A sting operation cited two clerks Sunday for selling alcohol to minors in Menlo Park.
The citations were part of a minor decoy operation run by Menlo Park police and agents from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control. The operation involved young people under age 21 — under the supervision of authorities — attempting to purchase alcohol from 12 businesses in or near the city.
The two clerks cited face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.
In addition, the state has the authority to take action against the business where alcohol was sold to a minor. That may include a fine, a suspension of the sales license or the loss of the license.
