ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A family dog, wounded while defending its home against a fleeing armed stolen car suspect, was in very critical condition Monday while the gunman remained at large.

Antioch police posted on their Facebook page that they had received a lot of inquiries about Oso’s condition in the wake of the Saturday night’s pursuit and shooting.

“He is currently being treated at cost by the doctors, but is still in need of a lot of very expensive care,” police posted. “Oso’s family is being left with some very difficult decisions about continuing his treatment due to this unexpected expense.”

He was being treated at East Bay Veterinary Emergency which was accepting donations for his on-going care. They can be reached directly at 925-754-5001.

Meanwhile, one suspect was in custody, a second remained at large after they shot at a passing vehicle and wounded Oso the dog while fleeing from Antioch and Oakley police officers Saturday evening.

Antioch police said an Oakley police pursuit of a stolen car suspect crossed over into downtown Antioch at around 6:30 p.m.

While in the downtown area, police said, someone in the stolen vehicle fired at least one round and struck a passing motorist’s vehicle. Fortunately, that driver wasn’t injured.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car and the driver and a passenger fled while officers set up a search perimeter in the area aided by a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The driver of the vehicle was caught a few short blocks later and was arrested without further incident.

The second occupant of the vehicle fled on foot into a nearby yard on W. 3rd St. and was apparently armed with a handgun.

As he jumped into a rear yard, he was approached by and shoot Oso. He then attempted to gain entry into the house and eventually shot out the rear sliding glass door while the homeowner and his 14-year-old son were in the living room.

They fled out the front window of the house and escaped unharmed while the suspect then ran upstairs and took vehicle keys and green mechanic’s coveralls before fleeing yard-to-yard on foot.

A Concord police K9 team joined the search for the outstanding suspect but was unable to locate him.

Investigators said the at-large suspect was a white or Hispanic male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He may be wearing a green mechanic coverall-type garment and was last seen in the area of West Third St. and K St.

Anyone with any information was urged to call the Antioch police department at (925) 778-2441, or the Oakley police department at (925) 646-2441.