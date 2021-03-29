OAKLAND (BCN) – The Junior Center of Art and Science at Lake Merritt caught fire Sunday night, a spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department said. The call came in at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived at the science museum and art studio, located at 558 Bellevue Ave. in Lakeside Park in Oakland, they saw flames and smoke coming from the building, fire department spokesman Michael Hunt said.
Thirty firefighters were on the scene, and the fire was extinguished by 9:12 p.m., Hunt said.
No one was injured, Hunt said, and the cause of the fire is currently known.
According to Hunt, the center was at least partially boarded up and didn't appear to be in operation, probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
