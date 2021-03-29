SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco firefighters rescued a man Monday morning after he fell into the Bay near the Ferry Building, fire officials said.
Around 7 a.m., firefighters first responded to an area along the city's eastern waterfront, between the Ferry Building and Pier 1, after learning the man fell into the water.
San Francisco police and California Highway Patrol officers arrived and were able to pull the man to nearby rocks using a lanyard. Fire crews then reached the man via boat and successfully brought him to land, according to fire officials.
Medics at the scene were evaluating the victim and his condition wasn't immediately clear.
