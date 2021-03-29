SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An 18-year-old San Francisco man died in a motorcycle crash in the city’s McLaren Park on Saturday, according to police.
The motorcyclist, identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as Jaden Solis, died following the solo-vehicle crash reported at 11:53 a.m. Saturday in the area of John F. Shelley Drive and Cambridge Street.
Solis was taken to a hospital following the crash and succumbed to his injuries there.
Police did not release any other details about the case.