SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Wells Fargo Bank told employees Tuesday that it plans to begin reopening offices starting in September.
The bank, headquartered in San Francisco, has more than 200,000 employees who have been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to employees, CEO Charlie Scharf and COO Scott Powell said, "We are encouraged by the significant increase in vaccination availability and have started to plan for a return to a more normal operating model in September, soon after the Labor Day holiday in the U.S."
The executives said a Labor Day target would help employees plan with summer looming, along with the upcoming school year.
The executives said a Labor Day target would help employees plan with summer looming, along with the upcoming school year.

Certain subgroups in the U.S. may be allowed to return sooner than September if allowed by the bank's Operating Committee and only on an opt-in basis.
About 60,000 Wells Fargo employees have been working at branches, operations centers and offices since the start of the pandemic.