OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Dozens of citations were issued, three people were arrested and more than 50 vehicles were taken off the streets of East Oakland following an illegal dumping crackdown over the weekend.

District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said the operation from the Alameda County Illegal Dumping (ACID) task force took place on Saturday, with members of the Environmental Crimes Unit of the DA’s office, Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, Oakland Police and Oakland Public Works taking part.

“I am very proud of my staff and the efforts of the ACID task force to make our community a cleaner and safer place to live,” O’Malley said in a statement.

During the operation, authorities handed out at least 33 illegal dumping citations and found a business and an individual in the act of dumping, prosecutors said. Officers conducted two warrant arrests for misdemeanor illegal dumping and were cited to appear in court.

Oakland police also arrested a suspect on charges of felony receipt of stolen property. The suspects’ names were not immediately released.

Prosecutors said 58 abandoned, inoperable or unregistered vehicles were removed from city streets and property during the operation, and two stolen vehicles were recovered. The task force also joined up with a cleanup effort led every weekend by Supervisor Noel Gallo to pick up trash in the neighborhood.

“Illegal dumping knows no bounds,” said Supervisor Nate Miley, who leads the ACID task force.

The task force plans additional events in the future, prosecutors said.