SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Last season, the San Francisco 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu but couldn’t keep him for an entire season. For the 2021 season, the team is trying again.

The Niners said Tuesday they reached a one-year deal with Sanu. Sanu played three games for San Francisco last season with one catch for nine yards.

Sanu was originally drafted by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft. He spent four seasons with Cincinnati and then three-plus seasons with Atlanta before being traded to New England during the 2019 season.

He played with San Francisco and Detroit in 2020.

Sanu has experience in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system after having played for him on the Falcons in 2016.

Sanu has appeared in 128 games with 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also recorded 42 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed seven of eight pass attempts for 233 yards and four TDs.

Last year, when the team announced that it released Sanu, rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk took to Twitter to express disappointment, tweeting “WHY!!!WTF!!.” Many on the team reportedly saw Sanu as being a mentor figure.

