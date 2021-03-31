BRISBANE (CBS SF/BCN) — Brisbane’s City Council scheduled a discussion on short-term rental compliance and whether to collect back taxes from short-term rental hosts during its meeting Thursday.

Since last September, hosts of short-term rentals have been required to pay transient occupancy taxes and obtain a permit from the city to operate. Since then, the city has only received one short-term rental permit application — which was rejected — and the city is investigating complaints of unpermitted rentals.

In December, the city signed an agreement with Host Compliance, a short-term rental monitoring program, to help enforce the city’s laws. The program is expected to launch in May.

On Thursday, the City Council will discuss the compliance program, whether to collect back taxes from hosts, and future enforcement for hosts with and without a permit.

Thursday’s meeting is a joint meeting between the City Council and the Guadalupe Valley Municipal Improvement District. The City Council will also discuss signing an agreement with the consulting firm Lechowicz & Tseng to complete a water and sewer rate study.

The virtual meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed via Zoom at http://www.brisbaneca.org/cc-zoom. The Webinar ID is 991 9362 8666 and passcode is 123456. People can also call in at (669) 900-9128. Meetings are also available live via the city’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/brisbaneca or via Comcast Channel 27.

For meeting details and the agenda, visit https://www.brisbaneca.org/meetings.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.