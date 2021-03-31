HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police officers on Wednesday evening are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in downtown Hayward, according to authorities.

Police said that shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Hayward police officers responded to the area of B Street and Watkins Street after reports of a woman covered in blood.

Arriving officers found an adult female victim with stab wounds in front of a Union Bank location. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Chopper 5 was over the scene as multiple police units gathered to investigate the scene across from Hayward City Hall and about a block from Mission Boulevard.

Video from Chopper 5 showed activity and what appeared to be a yellow tarp in front of the bank.

The Hayward Police Department Twitter account posted about the deadly incident at around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the area of B St. and Watkins St. Please avoid the area and details will be released when possible. — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) March 31, 2021

Officers blocked off the intersection and are urging people to avoid the area.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time. Anyone with information related to te homicide is asked to call Detective Green at 510-293-7176.