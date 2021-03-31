SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting Wednesday’s highs will be in the 80s in most of the Bay Area, as much as 20 degrees above normal.

Thursday could be even hotter for most of the Bay Area, while coastal areas may cool slightly.

A high-pressure pattern has been building in the area, providing warm and dry northerly winds across the region.

Wednesday is expected to be warmer than Tuesday, with highs in the interior sections of the Bay Area reaching the mid 80s — 15-20 degrees above normal — with overnight lows dipping into the high 40s and low 50s.

Along the coast, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s — 5-15 degrees above normal — with lows in the mid 50s, about 20 degrees above normal.

Mountain areas will see highs in the low 80s — 10-15 degrees above normal — and lows 20 degrees above normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

