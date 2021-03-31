FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – More than 4,400 marijuana plants have been seized from several illegal grow houses and four people have been arrested following an investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said Wednesday that they received a tip about homes in the city being used to cultivate cannabis. Investigators determined that homes on the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Drive, the 5200 block of Jacque Bell Lane and the 5200 block of Klingsell Place were used in the operation.

According to investigators, a home on the 600 block of Purple Martin Drive in Vacaville and a home on Settler Trail in Lathrop in San Joaquin County were also part of the illegal grows.

On March 24, police served search warrants on all five homes. The searches yielded 4,429 marijuana plants and an assault rifle. Officers said the homes were what they described as “heavily fortified” with metal bars and doors.

Two San Francisco residents, a 48-year-old and 38-year-old, were arrested along with two people from New York, a 48-year-old and a 45-year-old.

All four suspects face charges for illegal cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale. The suspects’ names have not been released.