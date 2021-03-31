WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden unveiled one of the most ambitious federal spending proposals in American history on Wednesday, a more than $2 trillion plan that would reshape the American economy by renovating some of the nation’s most iconic landmarks, rebuilding aging schools and spending billions of dollars to fight climate change.
The proposal formally unveiled by Mr. Biden at a Pittsburgh carpenter’s training facility on Wednesday is the first of a two-part infrastructure plan he has spent weeks crafting with aides and outside advisers.
In remarks announcing the plan, Mr. Biden said that his legislation would help address economic inequality, and correct the “distorted and unfair” economy that primarily benefits the wealthiest Americans.