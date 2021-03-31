SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dead whale washed ashore near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning, and was towed to Angel Island for a necropsy, authorities said.
The Marine Mammal Center said it received reports at 7:30 a.m. from San Francisco police of a whale off shore from Crissy Field.
The 30-foot-long grey whale beached between 8 and 9 a.m., and a Marine Mammal Center team worked with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to tow the carcass to Angel Island, beginning at around 9:30 a.m.
(1/3) This morning, Wednesday, March 31, our experts briefly responded to a gray whale carcass that washed ashore at Crissy Field in San Francisco.
There has been an unusually high number of grey whale deaths in the San Francisco Bay over the past two years, including a record 13 deaths in 2019. Most deaths are attributed to either ship strikes or malnutrition.
The Marine Mammal Center said there was no indication of how the adult whale died.