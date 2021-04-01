EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in El Sobrante that left one person dead and a second victim in critical condition.

In a press release issued early Thursday evening, Contra Costa Sheriff spokesperson Jimmy Lee said that deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4500 block of Appian Way in El Sobrante at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday night.

Arriving deputies found two victims suffering from serious gunshot wounds. Deputies undertook lifesaving measures until fire department and ambulance units arrived. Detectives from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and crime lab personnel also responded to the scene.

One of the victims, identified as 25-year-old Pittsburg resident Dejante Kennedy, was pronounced deceased. The second victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities did not provide any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or descriptions of possible suspects. Lee said that the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or Sheriff’s Office dispatch (925) 646-2441. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email any tips to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave a voice message.