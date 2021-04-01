NOVATO (BCN) — A 43-year-old Novato man was arrested Tuesday after a woman came to the police station and said she had been sexually assaulted, Novato police said.
The woman came to the lobby of the Novato Police Department about 9:20 a.m. and reported the assault at her home in North Novato, saying that a roommate, identified as Byron Osmar Barrera Lopez, sexually assaulted her after she rebuffed his advances after her husband left for work.
The woman said she was able to escape and walked to the police station seeking help.
Medical assistance was requested for the woman, who “had torn clothing and injuries consistent with a sexual assault,” police said.
Investigators located Lopez downtown about 2:30 p.m. and took him into custody.
He was booked at the Marin County Jail for kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with intent to commit rape, attempted rape and penetration with a foreign object.

