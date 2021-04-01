SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — San Bruno Police requested the public’s help Thursday searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night.
Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the 700 block of Magnolia Ave. Interviews with the victim revealed that the suspect demanded property after brandishing a firearm. The suspect then took the stolen property and fled in a vehicle.
The department described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5’06” to 5’07”, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark colored short sleeve shirt, black pants, and a surgical style mask. The vehicle he fled in was an older light colored 2-door sedan with a loud exhaust.
Anyone with any information related to this crime was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650)616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.