SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man with a violent criminal history was sentenced to nearly eight years in state prison last week after pleading no contest to felony domestic battery and other crimes, authorities said.

According to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident Ethan Dean Holbrook was sentenced on March 25, 2021, to 7 years and 8 months in state prison after pleading no contest to charges of felony domestic battery using a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and possession of concealed weapon. Holbrook also admitted to having previously suffered a prior conviction of a serious and/or violent felony.

According to a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney, on June 13 of last year, Holbrook assaulted his ex-girlfriend while driving from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa, shouting “Today’s the day I kill you!” and striking her in the face.

Responding officers spoke to the woman, who disclosed prior incidents of domestic violence where Holbrook had subjected her to physical abuse.

In a separate incident involving a second woman on December 15, of last year while travelling on Highway 101, Holbrook became angry with the woman, striking her in the face multiple times and stabbing her in her leg multiple times with a pocket knife, leaving visible injuries.

On February 6 of this year, Holbrook again became upset with the second woman while they were travelling in a vehicle together. In that instance, he struck her multiple times in the face, strangled her and threatened to harm her if she called law enforcement.

The woman, who was pregnant with Holbrook’s child at the time both incidents, was able to escape from the vehicle and attempted to run away. The district attorney said Holbrook proceeded to chase her, grabbed her by her hair and attempted to pull her to the car as she screamed for help.

The release also noted that Holbrook was contacted by law enforcement with two concealed weapons on his person on May 5, 2020. He has previously served time in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon.