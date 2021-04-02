REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — A 32-year-old Redwood City man has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography,
On Feb. 2, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department's Detective Bureau received a CyberTip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force about child pornography associated with the suspect's address in the 200 block of Sylvan Way.
An investigation was conducted, and on Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant on the suspect's residence in Redwood City.
Alex Jessup was located away from his residence and subsequently arrested. Detectives recovered several pornographic images of children from his computer and phone, police said.
Jessup was actively seeking employment as a teacher, coach, and babysitter, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Wang at (650) 363-4055 or email at jwang1@smcgov.org.