WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Two police officers were rammed by a car and injured at the barricade at an access point to the U.S. Capitol Friday, soon after Capitol Police sent an alert to staffers warning of an “external security threat.”
One of the officers has died, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters at a briefing after the incident. She also said that the suspect has died.
The incident comes nearly three months after rioters overran the building in a deadly attack on January 6.