SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman in a wheelchair was stuck by a car and killed while crossing a street in San Jose, police said Friday.
San Jose police siad the incident happened Thursday at about 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Curtner Ave.
Investigators determined the woman was crossing Monterey Highway in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a white, older model Mercedes Benz CLS traveling southbound. The Mercedes fled the scene after the collision, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. Her identity was not immediately available.
Police said the Mercedes will have damage on the front and left side of the vehicle. It was the city's 10th fatal traffic collision and the second fatal pedestrian collision of 2021.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.