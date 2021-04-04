VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A suspect died Saturday morning when his vehicle careened into a tree during a pursuit by Vallejo police officers.
Vallejo police said officers responded to a 6 a.m. call reporting a man slumped over the wheel of an idling car that was parked in the area of Redwood Street and Chenin Blanc Place.
Officers responded to the scene and approached the vehicle. They spoke with the man and identified themselves, but the 32-year-old Contra Costa County man, whose name was not being released until family was notified, suddenly drove off at a high rate of speed.
The officers began pursuing the car as speeds topped 85 miles per hour. During the pursuit, officers remained 30-to-50 yards behind the car, after getting closer at one point.
The pursuit lasted less than one minute and covered just over a mile in distance before ending when the suspect’s car hit a tree.
The officers quickly approached the vehicle, attempted to provide aid, but were unable to safely remove the man from the vehicle. Paramedics arrived and declared him dead at the scene.
Further investigation revealed the man was a wanted parolee and was driving a stolen vehicle out of Walnut Creek.