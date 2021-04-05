SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A former Santa Clara County juvenile court counselor was being held Monday on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14 after being extradited back to the South Bay from Red Bluff.

San Jose police said Giorgio Raul Garcia was arrested on March 25 in Red Bluff — where he now resides — and only recently brought back to the Bay Area to face charges.

Detectives said a victim came forward to police in February to report an assault Garcia allegedly committed while he was her appointed counselor through the Santa Clara County juvenile court system.

Further investigation has revealed there was a similar incident reported by another juvenile female in 2006.

Garcia worked for several agencies that worked directly with the juvenile court system between the years of 1980-2005.

He worked for the Rubicon Children Center in Fremont; JT Residential Care Facilities in San José; Department of Alcohol and Drug Services with Santa Clara County and at the Taylor Juvenile Facilities.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

If you have any information that can aid in the investigation, please contact Detective Barajas #4329 with the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.