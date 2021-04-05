VALLEJO (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man found at a homeless encampment along an eastbound Interstate Highway 80 offramp in Vallejo on Monday morning.
Officers initially responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of deceased man found at an encampment at the Redwood Street offramp, according to the CHP.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Makes First Bay Area Visit Since Election
Officers learned another person at the camp found the man dead and flagged down an ambulance.
CHP investigators don’t believe at this time the death is a result of a traffic collision and are continuing to investigate.READ MORE: Update: Pleasanton Teacher Elizabeth Correia, Mother Identified As Victims In Bodega Bay Cliff Plunge
The man’s identity has not been released.
MORE NEWS: San Francisco Police Arrest Suspect In Bayview Attempted Homicide Last Month
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.