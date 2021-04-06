CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — The driver of a vehicle traveling along U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale was killed after losing control of the vehicle and hitting a tree, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
The crash happened Monday at about 5:30 p.m. south of Cloverdale Blvd. The CHP and Cloverdale Fire Department units arrived and found a Toyota Camry with major damage and a man dead inside the car.READ MORE: UPDATE: Departures Delayed At Oakland International Airport By Man Armed With A Knife
According to the CHP, a preliminary investigation showed the 31-year-old driver from Santa Rosa was headed northbound on 101 when he veered off the roadway to the right side and collided with a tree.READ MORE: San Francisco Bringing Back Sunday Streets Program This Weekend
The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.MORE NEWS: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
Anyone who witnessed the crash or any events leading up to it was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.