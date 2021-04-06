FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A person was critically hurt in a shooting in Fairfield over the weekend, police reported Tuesday.
The shooting happened Sunday at around 4:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway St. Arriving officers found the victim with "a significant gunshot injury," said Fairfield police in a press statement.
Officers began life-saving measures and the victim was taken to NorthBay Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and not gang-related. A suspect was identified as 18-year-old James Williams of Fairfield.
No other information was immediately available.