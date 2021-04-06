PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are introducing a bill to ban transgender girls from competing in women’s school sports teams. The bill bars anyone designated “male” at birth from competing with female players.
Critics say anti-trans bans like these harm transgender students and are unnecessary.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has been a supporter of trans rights and will not sign the bill.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Campbell Restaurant
The governor's office released a statement regarding the bill.
“The governor has been clear – hate has no place in Pennsylvania, and that includes discrimination. Any legislation designed to deny opportunities to certain children is both disturbing and dangerous. Trans youth should know that they belong, that they are valued, and that their participation in school activities is welcomed. The governor would veto this type of legislation.”