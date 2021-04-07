MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A DUI suspect fleeing California Highway Patrol officers after a traffic stop was fatally struck by a San Mateo County sheriff’s vehicle late Tuesday night as he raced across Highway 101, authorities said.

CHP Officer Art Montiel said the incident began with a traffic stop of a suspected driver under the influence in the southbound lanes of the freeway around 11 p.m.

“(The officers) were conducting a stop of the vehicle, talking with the driver, giving him a field sobriety test and right as they were about to arrest the driver, the driver took off on them, went across the southbound lanes, and went into the center divider and as he was going across the northbound lanes, he was hit by a traveling San Mateo County sheriff’s vehicle,” Montiel said.

The collision left the fleeing suspect with major injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Montiel described the victim as a 26-year-old Hispanic male. His identity will be released after his next of kin are notified.

There were no injuries to the deputy. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

“He’s a little shocked, but was not injured,” Montiel said of the deputy.

He added that the deputy was not involved in the traffic stop. Montiel did not have any other details immediately about where the deputy was going and how fast he may have been traveling.

CHP investigators were talking with the officers, the deputy and at least one witness to the fatal collision as they piece together what happened.

Several northbound lanes were shutdown overnight as the crash scene was investigated.

The CHP believes the driver of the Honda was under the influence of drugs.

Witnesses to this collision are asked to please contact Officer Balvin at (650) 369-6261 with any additional information.