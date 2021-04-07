SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle crash was blocking four lanes on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge, Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Sigalert was issued shortly after 5 p.m.
According to the CHP, the crash happened just west of the Center Anchorage and resulted in an overturned vehicle, blocking lanes 1, 2, 3 and 5. Only lane 4 was open.
Fire and emergency crews were on the scene. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.
The CHP sais there were no reports of injuries, so far, and no estimated time for reopening.