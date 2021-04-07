SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested following a verbal argument with a woman in San Leandro that ended with the woman running away and the man shooting at her with a handgun.

San Leandro police said officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday in the area of 390 MacArthur Blvd. Witnesses told police that a man and a woman were having an argument during which the man screamed at the woman to get in his vehicle. The man produced a handgun, later determined to be a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and he shot it at the woman when she ran away from him, police said.

The gunman got in his vehicle and fled the area at a high rate of speed, and the woman got into a waiting vehicle and fled the area as well, police said.

Based on bystander video and other evidence at the scene, police were able to identify the license plate of the vehicle the suspect was driving. He was identified as Denzel Jones, 27, of Oakland.

On Tuesday, officers located the suspect vehicle parked in the Bank of America parking lot at 1200 Fairmont Blvd and Jones was contacted by officers as he sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said. He was arrested without incident and a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was found in his possession, along with a second 9mm pistol inside the vehicle, police said.

The victim was contacted at the Bank of America and officers confirmed she was not injured in the shooting.

Jones was booked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is currently out on bail. On Wednesday the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Jones and charged him with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

“We are thankful no one was injured during this shooting as well as for the safe arrest of an armed shooting suspect,” said San Leandro Police Sergeant Steve Cesaretti in a press statement. “Anyone with further information that will aid our detectives is urged to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.”