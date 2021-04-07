APTOS (CBS SF/BCN) — A suspect who opened fire on Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies late Tuesday night was wounded by return fire and expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said.
The incident began with deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle call just after 10:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Soquel Dr.
As the deputies contacted the two occupants of the vehicle, they noticed the driver was armed with a handgun.
When the deputies tried to detain the driver, he fired at least one round at them. One deputy returned fire, discharging his weapon several times and striking the driver.
The deputies rendered medical aid and the wounded driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. Neither the deputies nor the passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
No other details were immediately available as the investigation was ongoing.