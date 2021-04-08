Bryan, TX (CBS News) — A suspected gunman was arrested after a shooting rampage Thursday that left one person dead and five others injured in Bryan, Texas, authorities said.
One of the injured victims was identified as a state trooper who was shot during a manhunt.
The first shooting took place at Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility, where police said the suspect is an employee. At 2:30 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting at the business, where they discovered several shooting victims.
The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested after shooting the state trooper, who officials said was in serious but stable condition.