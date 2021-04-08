SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — A week after he spent time putting his foot in his mouth over the topic of pay disparity between men and women athletes, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green used his voice for something actually interesting.
Appearing on Kevin Durant's podcast "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," Green revealed what he told Durant in that famous meme of the forward hyping up his then-Golden State teammate.
For the uninitiated, this is the meme in question:
That happened back in 2017 and became a hit on NBA Twitter. As so happens, Green actually remembers the hype-up spiel he was giving Durant at the time.