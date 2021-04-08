WINDSOR (KPIX) — The Sonoma County sheriff is investigating sexual assault allegations against the mayor of Windsor.
Four women told the San Francisco Chronicle that mayor Dominic Foppoli assaulted them in incidents between 2003 and 2019.
In a statement Thursday, mayors of Sonoma County said:
"Sonoma County mayors honor the incredible courage of the victims of sexual assault to share their stories publicly and acknowledge the individual leadership it took for them to come forward … Sonoma County mayors treat the allegations seriously and stand firmly united as leaders in our community against any and all forms of sexual violence."
KPIX has reached out to Mayor Foppoli for comment but has not heard back. His attorney provided a statement to the Chronicle denying the allegations.