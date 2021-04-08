SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were involved in an hours-long standoff with a barricaded suspect at a home early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street in the city's North Beach neighborhood at approximately 1:14 am to a report of a possible domestic incident, police said.
The suspect, a 32 year-old male, had locked himself inside a building, and the status of any potential victims was unknown.
Shortly after 7 a.m., police reported the suspect had peacefully surrendered and the situation was secure. No further details were immediately available.
There were several streets closed around the scene of the standoff, which is three blocks south of Fisherman's Wharf.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be provided shortly.