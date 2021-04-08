MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Salinas man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in state prison for committing three counts of forcible rape of a child under 14 years old and one count of child molestation.
Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that all the counts that Fredy Aguilar was found guilty of were violent felonies and considered "strikes" under California's Three Strikes law.
Investigators said a Jane Doe reported that Aguilar, a family member, had raped and molested her on several occasions from August 2018 to March 2020. She was under 14 years old at the time.
In March 2020, the ongoing rapes were discovered during a family party by a family member who walked in. Jane Doe had attempted to stop Aguilar by screaming but he had threatened her and her parents if she screamed.
In addition to the prison sentence, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Hulsey ruled that Aguilar will be required to register as a sex offender for life. A restraining order was also granted prohibiting Aguilar from contacting Jane Doe for a period of ten years, the maximum term under the law.