OAKLAND (BCN) — A woman is dead from a gunshot wound she suffered Wednesday night in Oakland, police said Thursday.
The shooting was reported at 8:57 p.m. in the 1100 block of 77th Avenue, just a few blocks southeast of Hegenberger Road.
Officers responded and located a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics also responded to provide medical care, but the woman died, police said.
The victim's name is being withheld until her family is notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
