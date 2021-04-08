YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — Visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation to enter the park beginning next month, park officials announced Thursday.
The day-use reservation system will be in effect starting May 21 through September 30. The National Park Service said the system will allow them to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.
Reservations will be required for all daily visitors to Yosemite, including annual and lifetime pass holders, and are valid for three days.
Day-use reservations are included for all visitors staying overnight in the park including the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp, and NPS-managed campgrounds. Day-use reservations are also included for all visitors with wilderness and Half Dome permits and visitors entering the park via YARTS buses and on permitted commercial tours.
Visitors planning a day visit can obtain a reservation beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21. The reservations are valid for one vehicle and the occupants of that vehicle.
Additional information on day-use reservations can be found at nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/covid19.htm.