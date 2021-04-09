SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dozens of protesters gathered in San Francisco Friday to demand that Wells Fargo take responsibility for what they say is its role in the climate crisis.
The activists rallied outside of Wells Fargo headquarters in downtown San Francisco Friday morning, where they painted a giant mural on the street calling to protect future generations.
The activists pointed out Wells Fargo’s role in the Dakota Access pipeline project. Friday afternoon, the protesters will march to the offices of global investment company BlackRock.
CBS SF reached out to Wells Fargo for a statement and have not heard back.