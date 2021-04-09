WHITE PLAINS, NY (CBS News) — DMX, the prolific rapper and actor who rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s, has died nearly a week after suffering a heart attack, his family said in a statement Friday. He was 50 years old.
The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized in White Plains, New York, after suffering the heart attack on April 2. He spent roughly a week on life support and was facing what his family called “serious health issues.”
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” his family said. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”