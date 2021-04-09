SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A judge said Friday that a man charged in the death of a 6-year-old San Francisco boy who was hit by gunfire on the 4th of July last year may be tried for murder.

The defendant, James Harbor, was arrested in early January, six months after the child, Jace Young, was shot while watching fireworks at a party in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. Police at the time said the boy was accidentally caught in a crossfire shooting incident.

The boy’s slaying prompted outrage and spurred calls for gun control and justice from Mayor London Breed and other city leaders.

In an e-mail to KPIX Friday, San Francisco assistant district attorney Julia Gonzales confirmed that a judge who considered the DA’s evidence in a preliminary hearing “held Mr. Harbor to answer on all counts and allegations, including the top count of murder.”

The case may now proceed to trial, Gonzales said, although no date has been set.

Harbor will continue to be held without bail.

At a rally held for Jace days after the shooting, the mayor issued a heartfelt plea to stop gun violence.

“I want us to remember what this feels like,” Breed said. “Never forget how this hurts. How this tears at our hearts and our souls.”