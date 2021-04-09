SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — The Marin County Free Library plans to reopen most of its branches starting the week of April 19 for express service after shutting for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said Thursday.

Operations at the branches will be modified but will allow for express service, which provides select services and in-person browsing for 30 minutes each visit.

Branches will open to limited capacity to ensure for physical distancing for patrons and staff. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask inside a branch.

“After a long year of only providing outdoor services, we are absolutely thrilled to open our doors once again,” said Gabriella Calicchio, interim director for Marin County Free Library.

Express service will be provided at the Bolinas, Fairfax, Inverness, Novato, Point Reyes Station, and Stinson Beach branches. Other specific services will vary by branch and patrons are encouraged to go to the library’s website for details.

County officials will announce later the reopening dates for the Civic Center, Corte Madera, Marin City and South Novato branch libraries.

The library will continue to provide curbside service at all locations, but service hours may change.

